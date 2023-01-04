…Ancelotti assures fans of a new contract offer

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Real Madrid are celebrating German midfielder, Toni Kroos as he turns 33 today.

Kroos has won 18 trophies for Los Blancos since joining from Bayern Munich in 2014.

The German midfielder arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2014 and is now in his ninth season with the team. He has made 384 appearances and scored 26 goals.

Kroos has been a key part in Madrid’s midfield for nearly 10 years, and his contract expires at the end of the season.

However, Real Madrid head coach has claimed that the 32-year old won’t be leaving any time soon, and is likely to sign a new contract and continue at the club.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey against Cacereno, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti seemed he had a clear insight into Kroos’ thinking.

“I think that Kroos is quite clear about it and he will be clear about it next month. As a fan it is impossible to think that he is going to stop. He has said that he wants to finish his career at Madrid and hopefully he can continue.

His Real Madrid trophy haul is made up of 18 titles: 4 Champions Leagues, 4 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 3 LaLiga titles, and 3 Spanish Super Cups. He also won the World Cup with his national team in 2014.

Kroos also holds the record for the most Club World Cup titles, winning it on five occasions(1 for Bayern Munich & 4 for Real Madrid) and surpassing former record holder, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has four titles to his name.

Toni Kroos has arguably been Real Madrid’s best player this season. So far he leads La Liga for progressive passes, touches and shot-creating actions per 90 minutes. He also tops the charts for passes into the final third for the top five European leagues.

The midfielder, born on the 4th of January 1990 in Greifswald, has made more Real Madrid appearances than any other German player. He has played 19 times so far this season, scoring one goal and registering four assists.

The German retired from international football after Euro 2020, leading to speculation that he might be ending his club career anytime soon.