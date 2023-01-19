A leading entertainment company, MultiChoice, says its new television series: “The Real Housewives of Abuja”(RHOAbuja) is set to premiere exclusively on Showmax on Feb. 17 with new episodes on every Friday.

MultiChoice Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, Dr Busola Tejumola, said on Thursday that the series mark the eighth version of the hit format in Africa.

Tejumola said the new series was produced by Delmedia Productions and RHOAbuja will be available in more than 40 African countries.

According to Tejumola, we are excited to announce The Real Housewives of Abuja (RHOAbuja), to the power city of Abuja.

“Telling our local story is at the core of what we do, and we are glad to continue this partnership with NBCUniversal Formats, to bring the franchise to a second city in Nigeria.

“The new series will follow the luxurious lives of six influential and successful women in Abuja.

“The women include Arafa, Comfort Booth, OJ Posharella, Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homossany and Tutupie, as they navigate their opulent lives, relationships, family and businesses within the powerful city of Abuja and beyond,” she said.

Tejumola said, in a statement that the ladies would give viewers an exclusive glimpse into their fabulous and luxurious lives.

She stated that the new series promised to entertain, showcasing the hottest and most intriguing social scenes across the city, providing exclusive access to the ultra-rich.

According to her, the show will explore the power and influence of Abuja through the eyes of these fabulous women, who are both unique and very entertaining.

“We are delighted and are certain the viewers will enjoy watching.

“RHOAbuja is coming on the back of the success of The Real Housewives of Lagos, which broke the Showmax first-day streaming record in Nigeria.

“It was one of the 10 most streamed shows of 2022 on Showmax in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

“Showmax is also home to the Dubai, Durban and Johannesburg editions of the franchise,” she said. (NAN)