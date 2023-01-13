By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido and his wife Chioma have elevated their love by getting their names tattooed on each other’s ring fingers.

In the widely shared video, Chioma and Davido were seen tattooing each other’s names on their ring fingers.

According to report, the bride price (Umunna) for Chioma has reportedly been paid in full by Davido at Ezeala Odu in the Imo state.

In images and videos posted online, Chioma’s father can be seen concluding the Umunna and Umuada rites.

Some fans of the singer have since reacted to the video online.

hiebywhumey said, “Sealed forever and ever.

theadiorbrand said, “I sincerely didn’t think this two will get this far. I’m so proud of them. God bless their marriage.

vstarma said, “The love stand strong.

officialbobbyfredrick__ said, “I really wish them true happiness in their married life, may they not trend because of separation but only for more awwwn n God when.

bellezahavenevent said, “Congrats David and Chioma…

thisisrachelle_ said, “No matter how much a man is surrounded by women, the heart definitely knows whom it wants.

hrh_kingdiamond said, “David is doing everything possible to give Chioma the assurance she needs and the support. I love him for it.