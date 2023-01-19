.

.As LAWMA PSPs, over 4,000 CDAs declare support for Tinubu, gov, others

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised to increase the salary and allowances of the staff of the Lagos State Waste Managers, particularly the street sweepers soon.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that his administration remains committed to the welfare of those that are ensuring a cleaner city and secure environment.

The governor gave the assurance, yesterday, at the Mega Rally, organised by Private Sector Participants, under the umbrella of the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria, AWAMN, to express support for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu and re-election bid of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“My administration is determined to enhance the welfare of Street Sweepers, PSP Staff among others in recognition of their dedication to a clean and healthy environment in Lagos State, “ Sanwo-Olu stated.

He said the support has become imperative as: “Tinubu is the brainchild of LAWMA in Lagos which many States in Nigeria have replicated,” stressing that election of Tinubu at the Federal level would raise the bar of more commitment to the environment and economic growth through the sector.

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, urged everyone to vote massively for all APC candidates throughout the country to galvanize development across levels.

Over 4,000 CDAs endorse Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Also, at the 2022 Community Day Celebration at Police College, Ikeja where representatives of all 57 council areas of the State participated, the governor, received another endorsement for his second term bid as APC presidential candidate, Tinubu from over 4,000 Community Development Associations, CDAs, across the state, noting the governor’s achievements endeared them.

The Chairman of the CDAs in the State, Afeez Hamzat made the pronouncement during the Community Day Celebration, organized by the State Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs.

This year’s edition was themed, ‘Strengthening Community Engagement For Inclusive Governance,’

Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu said, “I cannot thank you enough for being our eyes and ears in the last three years since the launch of our greater Lagos.

“Let me emphatically say that at the inauguration of this advisory council in March 2020, you have not only been dependable but trusted. You have been given a lot of advice.

“Your modest endorsement of our second term is an attestation that we have been doing a lot. We want to tell you that with the confidence you repose in us, we won’t embarrass you,” Sanwo-Olu added.

While enumerating some of his achievements, the governor stressed that not less than 40 traditional rulers have been installed since his administration came on board.

He added that their support would not be taken for granted, saying “Our loyalty is to serve the people. We have assured you of purposeful governance. That assurance is being confirmed. I take this endorsement for the entire political structures in Lagos State including our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Let us put a man who has done it in Lagos State so that all that he did in Lagos can come to bear at the national level,” the Governor stated.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, also appreciated the mammoth crowd for their support as he urged them to vote wisely and ensure they pick up their Permanent Voter’s Card ahead of the next month’s general elections.

Managing Director, LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, in his address, said, “There is hardly a better opportunity for the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria, to express appreciation to our exceptional leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, than this demonstration of overwhelming support for his presidential ambition.

“What has become AWAMN today had its foundation solidly laid by Tinubu many years ago.

“Since one good turn deserves another, it is only worthwhile that the association has mobilized its personnel in hundreds and thousands, for APC’s victory in next month’s elections.

“As an emerging mega city at the time, Lagos State needed to solve the challenge of solid waste management, which the administration of Asiwaju Tinubu as governor of the time, confronted frontally, leading to the emergence of the PSP operators.

“Through successive stages, they have evolved over time, wading through challenges, but ultimately leaving our environment and the cityscape the better for it.

“Today, we cannot effectively discuss waste management in Lagos State without mentioning PSP and AWAMN. Since a stream will not forget its source, we use this opportunity to thank Tinubu for the legacy of a lasting waste management structure for Lagos State.”

At the community day event, CDAs Chairman said, “On behalf of over 4,000 active CDAs in Lagos State, we appreciate the State Government’s efforts towards our CDAs which is one of the fundamental roles of CDAs. Some of the landmark projects are the Blue Line, massive road infrastructure, and the establishment of two new universities.

“If not for the timely intervention of your Government, many lives would have been lost in the State. We thank you for the efforts all geared toward the well-being of the people.

“My people said I should express thank you for approving this annual programme. We humbly remind you of your promises during our last meeting.

“On this note, the executive resolved we are openly endorsing you for a second term and we are presenting the APC flag to you as a symbol of our endorsement,” he stated.

Also, earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Affairs, Kayode Robot said the programme was to demonstrate that dividends of democracy were provided for the people.

“The state government welcomes you as our development partners. It is in recognition of this that we have gathered here today, and we are presenting prizes,” Robot stated.