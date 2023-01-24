A professional group, Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID), has urged the people of Oyo State to re-elect Gov. Seyi Makinde for sustainable socioeconomic and human resources development.

Pastor (Mrs) Omonike Aderibigbe, the OID Food Bank Outreach Coordinator, made the plea at some Rehabilitation Centres in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group had reached out to People Living With Disability (PLWD) at Temidire Rehabilitation Centre and Akinyele Rehabilitation Centre through its food bank initiative.

Aderibigbe said that the gesture was part of OID’s activities in support of Makinde-led government, as well as ensuring that dividends of democracy reaches the downtrodden in the state.

She said that Makinde-led administration would be more inclusive, if given a second term.

“The gesture is to identify with the philanthropic attitude of Gov. Seyi Makinde, who is a blessing to Oyo State and passionate about programmes and policies that prioritise people’s wellbeing in the state.

“We are confident that the entire state has greater opportunities to benefit more dividends of democracy, good and inclusive governance in the second term bid of Makinde tagged: “Omituntun 2.0,” she said.

Aderibigbe urged eligible voters to ensure Makinde’s re-election for a second term in office, saying that the state would experience more inclusive governance.

The management of the rehabilitation Centre, commended Makinde for his proactiveness, regular and timely payment of salaries as well as running costs for the center among other benefits.

“It is evident that the governor has performed excellently well in all aspects of governance within a short period and established an inclusive government that engaged many people including the PLWDs,” she said.

Also, Mr Moruf Oladejo, the OID Youth Leader in Akinyẹle Local Government are, commended Makinde for the newly constructed 65 kilometres Moniya-Iseyin Road, Ojoo ultramodern Bus Terminal and the youth empowerment initiatives.

Oladejo said that people in the council area were firmly behind Makinde, urging them to re-elect Makinde for sustainable socioeconomic and human resources development.

Some PLWDs and vulnerable persons who benefited from the OID Food Bank Outreach could not hide their happiness, praying that God reward Makinde for another term of impactful leadership.

NAN reports that the OID Food Bank Outreach train branched at Akinyele Rehabilitation Centre, which housed Oyo State Government relocated vulnerable and PLWDs evacuated from the Ibadan metropolis.

Among the representatives of the group in attendance included Mr Adeshina Ojo; Mrs Ruth Oyelade and OID Youth Ambassadors: Ibraheem Olalekan, Qudus Olayiwola and Olaseinde Samuel.

Others OID Youth Ambassadors in attendance were re Oluwasogo Akinpelu; Damilare Ogundibo; Kayode Ajani; Kehinde Sanni and Adebimpe Akintola.(NAN)