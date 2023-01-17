England forward, Marcus Rashford is set to sign a new five-year deal at Manchester United.

The new deal will see a significant 50% increase in his wages from £200,000 to 300,000 per week, according to the Sun.

Rashford has been in impressive form, netting in seven consecutive games for the Red Devils.

United triggered a one-year extension on the 25-year- old’s current contract last month.

The forward has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint-Germain.

Rashford has scored eight goals and notched three assists in 18 Premier League matches this season.

He scored three goals in five games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Red Devils are fourth on the Premier League table with 38 points after 18 games.