By Biodun Busari

Manchester United came from behind to beat their Premier League arch-rivals, Manchester City 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The match ended goalless in the first forty-five minutes as both teams displayed a high class of football.

The champions took the lead in 60 minutes after Jack Grealish headed home a curled pass from Kevin De Bruyne.

It was not long before Erik ten Hag’s side upped their game to equalise when the skipper Bruno Fernandes converted Brazilian Casemiro’s pass in 78 minutes.

It took only 3 minutes and 42 seconds for Manchester United to score the second goal when in-form England’s forward, Marcus Rashford tapped in Alejandro Garnacho’s pass in 82 minutes.

The result has placed the Red Devils in third position on the table one point behind Pep Guardiola’s side.