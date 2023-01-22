By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The passengers stranded in a forest at Itakpe, Kogi State, when the beleaguered Warri-Itakpe train derailed, have been evacuated by the railway station staff members with cab.

One of the staff members revealed this to Vanguard, adding that there was no report of injury.

Vanguard had reported that barely a month after no fewer than 20 passengers were abducted from the train station in Igueben, Edo State, the same train plying the Warri-Itakpe route derailed, leaving many of the passengers stranded.

According to sources in the train, the incident happened inside Kogi forest, with many of the passengers said to have abandoned the train for fear of being taken hostage.

It was gathered that the train, which left Warri early on Sunday morning, got derailed at about 12 noon inside in forest between Ajaokuta and Itakpe.

Reports have it that several of the passengers were said to have abandoned the train for fear of being taken hostage.

The Delta and Kogi State police commands could not immediately confirm the incident.

However, the Manager, Warri/Itakpe railway, told our correspondent he was just on his way to the scene and would give the details later.

Evacuation

According to a staff member of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, at the Itakpe Station, the incident took place at about 20 kilometres from the destination of the train.

The source also said some of the NRC workers got vehicles that evacuated the passengers from the forest, where the incident occurred.

“The place is not far from the last bus stop. So some of our staff members called a cab from the station at Itakpe to evacuate all of them.

“It’s not far; just 20 kilometres from the incident scene. Nobody was injured,” he said.

Stating why the train derailed, he said: “We can’t access the cause now, our engineer went there to check, just that the locomotive dropped from the track.”

Efforts to reach the Director General of Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, proved abortive as he did not take calls or reply to text messages sent by our correspondent as at the time of reporting.

Vanguard reports that this incident is coming few months after terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, 2022, kidnapping about 168 passengers and killing eight others.