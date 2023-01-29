By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Nigerian movie stars, Rahama Sadau and Safina Mohammed held a private screening for their new film titled, ‘The Plan’, on Saturday, January 28, 2023, even as they announced that it would be released on Netflix on Friday, February 3.

The event and after-party attracted actors in the movie, friends, family and other celebs, as they all turned out looking out of this world with their glamorous dress code.

Directed by Dimbo Atiya, the creative work is the first Netflix limited series where all the Executive Producers are of Northern extraction.

According to Safina Mohammed, the key message in the movie is loyalty and trust.

Speaking also, Sadau, could not hold back her joy because it is the first time her movie as a producer is going on Netflix.

She described ‘The Plan’ as a northern show, because the people of the North are now telling their stories by themselves.

“The movie means a lot to the northern Nigeria, it means that we are now telling our stories to the global audience and rather than just telling our stories to ourselves, not just the northern Nigeria, but Nollywood as a whole because any movie on a platform like this deserves an acknowledgment,” she noted.

In the same breath, Rosaline Meurer Churchill, one of the key characters in the film, said was excited to have featured in the limited series.

She said, “When I was contacted to star in the movie, I felt very excited, first of all Rahama Sadau is my very good friend, when she called me, I was in Ghana, and funny enough, in this movie I was pregnant but I didn’t know, the journey was sweet and sour like not knowing that you are pregnant and you have to go through all these stress.

“I was so excited when Sadau called me because I have not done a northern movie before. I feel so good to see the movie on Netflix.

“The main message is trust, don’t trust friends easily, don’t trust anyone, anything you want to do just do it yourself, trust is one thing that once it is broken, you can’t fix.”

Ali Nuhu, who also starred in the movie said he played the role of Alhaji, who the who story is revolving around.

He said when he was contacted to be part of the movie, he read the script briefly and declared interest to participate because of several reasons

“After reading the scripts, before I could even finish, I just zeroed my mind and said I have to be in that movie because many factors were involved. First of all, I like the story line, there is suspense in it and intrigue, the secondly I like the setting, it is a typical northern setting which is rare to come by. Lastly, I have a very cordial relationship with Rahama, she is like my junior sister.

“I am proud of the project because it turned out that the final product that I saw is more than what I anticipated, I never thought it was going to be this big. I think it is the one that will affect northern Nigeria because we need the audience of northern Nigeria to be on a platform like this to see their own kind of thing, we need the globe generally to see the culture we have in northern Nigeria,” he said.