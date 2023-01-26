Quickbet Nigeria plans big for Nigerian students as they launches campus talent search while the Winner will get a car and a whopping cash sum, offers scholarship to students.

Nigeria’s foremost Scratch and Win Card games platform, Quickbet Nigeria is set to launch a one of its kind Nigeria students oriented talent search.

In an interview with the Managing partners of Quickbet, Mr Anthony Smith and Mr Frank Eson, said that: “Students are an integral part of nation building and should be given a medium of expression and exposure to show case their hidden talents especially at a time when Nigeria music is gaining global recognition, and as part of the company’s policy to contribute to nation building, and youth empowerment, students have to be encouraged to shun violence , cultism and channel their energy into their studies, horn and develop the creative aspect of their lives.



in that light Quickbet Nigeria would also give out scholarships to students in various campuses, Irrespective of their course of study.”

He added: “For this maiden edition, a total of ten schools would be visited and one winner would emerge from each school, making a total of 10 students as finalists that would slug it out in the grand finale to win a car plus a cash sum.



Mr Anthony Smith buttressed the fact this campus search would hold yearly and more campuses would be added to the list for subsequent editions , He also encouraged other companies to emulate this gesture and contribute their own quota in national development.

Scratch and win by Quickbet is Nigeria’s first ever scratch and win card games platform, duly Registered with Nigeria lottery commission, where with as little as a hundred naira you can play scratch card games and stand a chance to win ten million naira, car, phones and laptops.