By Ada Osadebe

American rapper, Quavious Keyate Marshall, known professionally as Quavo, has released a new song in memory of his late nephew and fellow Migo, Takeoff.

Recall Takeoff was shot dead in Houston, Texas, in November.

According to CNN, the song’s lyrics express Quavo’s sorrow about losing his partner, nephew and close friend.

Quavo raps, “Days aren’t the same without you. I don’t know if I’m the same without you.

“Tears rollin’ down my eyes, can’t tell you how many times I cried.”

The song’s sad soundtrack plays while Quavo sits in a chair and smokes in what appears to be a studio.

Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist’s attorney confirmed.