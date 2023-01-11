By Chioma Obinna

Keeping to its annual tradition, PwC Nigeria, recently doled out N10 million to five charities via its 5for5 Staff and Alumni Charity initiative. The donations to the charities were made during the firm’s Corporate Responsibility, CR, Day in Lagos.

The 2022 recipients of the PwC 5for5 Staff and Alumni Charity donation include Crimson Bow Sickle Cell Initiative, Grace Smile Foundation, Children Living with Cancer Foundation, Bethesda Home for the Blind and Slum2School.

Speaking during the CR Day event, the Country Senior Partner, PwC Nigeria, Uyi Akpata said:

For six years they have been donating to charities using the PwC 5for5 Staff and Alumni Charity initiative.

“Previously, we donated N1 million each to five selected charities. We’re delighted to be doubling our donation this year.

“It was heartwarming listening to the representatives of the charities and seeing their passion, commitment and dedication towards causes that continue to have a substantial societal impact. These inspiring stories are why we do it. We are driven by our greater societal purpose, building trust, contributing to society, and helping others thrive.”

At the event, Folawe Omikunle, Chief Executive Officer of Teach For Nigeria, expressed gratitude to PwC for its continuous support of Teach for Nigeria, noting that in 2020, when they considered closing following the impact of the pandemic, PwC was the only corporate organisation in Nigeria that continued to sponsor them.

She also highlighted the impact of their work over the years in the educational sector and plans for the future.

The representatives of the five charities who were present at the event included: Ms Timi Edwin, CEO CrimsonBow Sickle Cell Initiative; Ms Yoleme Itivie, Chief Executive Officer of Grace Smile Foundation; Dr Nneka Nwobbi, Chief Executive Officer of Children Living with Cancer Foundation; Ms Omoye Oriaghoan, Head of Corporate Comm & Partnerships Slum2School Africa; and Madam Chioma Ohakwe, Founder Bethesda Home for the Blind.

The Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity & Inclusion Partner, Obioma Ubah, said, “Today we are also making our annual charity donations. This aligns with our Societal Purpose and shows our support for organisations working to deliver Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).