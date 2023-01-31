By Adeola Badru

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Oyo State, has announced a further extension of collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in all its INEC 33 Local Government Area Offices ahead of the forthcoming general election in the state.

In a release made available by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state on Tuesday, Dr. Adeniran Rahmon Tella, noted that the commission further extended PVCs’ collection by an additional week.

Dr. Tella stated further that the ongoing collection of PVCs will still continue and end on Sunday, February 5, 2023, adding that the collection time for PVCs’ has further been extended by an additional two hours which starts from 9 am and ends at 5 pm daily including Saturday and Sundays accordingly.

The REC informed that those engaged in double and multiple registrations should not bother visiting any of the 33 INEC LGA offices as the commission did not print their PVCs, assuring that valid registration will have their cards collected as the commission also recently received an additional batch of PVCs in the state.