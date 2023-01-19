.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has declared a four-day work-free for civil servants in order to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs from their respective local government/local council development areas across the state.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the state Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, yesterday.

The work-free day would commence on Tuesday, January 24, and end on Friday, January 27, 2023, for different grade levels of workers in the public service.

The dates include Tuesday, January 24, 2023, for grade levels 01, 03, 07, and 15; Wednesday, January 25, 2023, for grade levels 02, 04, 08 and 13; Thursday, January 26, 2023, for grade levels 05, 09, 12, and 17; and Friday, January 27, 2023, for grade levels 06, 10, 14 and 16.

He added that the work-free days were approved by the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the public servants to collect their voter cards from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in order to participate actively in the forthcoming February, March general polls in the country.

According to Muri-Okunola: “Consequent upon the extension of the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards by the Independent National Electoral Commission, it is hereby notified for the general information that all public servants who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards from designated INEC Centers are encouraged to do so before Sunday, January 29, 2023, as it is a civic responsibility to vote.

“To this end, Mr Governor has graciously approved a work-free day to enable public servants to collect their PVCs from their respective local government/local council development areas.

Muri-Okunola, however, urged accounting officers to excuse their officers in respective grade levels on the designated days.

“Consequently, accounting officers and all public servants are to ensure compliance whilst giving this circular the service-wide publicity it deserves,” he said.

Recall that the state government during the voter registration did the same, declared work-free days for its workers to complete their registration for voter cards.