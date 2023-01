Putin

A temporary unilateral Russian ceasefire ordered by President Vladimir Putin during Orthodox Christmas was due to have taken effect in Ukraine at 0900 GMT on Friday.

The ceasefire, dismissed by Ukraine as an empty gesture and an attempt by Moscow to gain time to regroup its forces, is due to last until 2100 GMT on Saturday.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 6, 2022 Russian Patriarch Kirill celebrates a Christmas service at the Christ the Savior cathedral in Moscow. – Russian President on January 5, 2023 ordered a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine on the eve of Orthodox Christmas following a request from Russia’s spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill, according to the Kremlin. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

