By Akpokona Omafuaire

THE Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, HRM, DR, (OVIE) R. L. Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1, Royal Canon, OON, Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers Urhobo Nation Friday marked his 106 years birthday with a thanksgiving, calling on his subject to put God first in all they do.

The World oldest monarch made the call during his 106 years birthday held in Ogoni Olomu.

The only Anglican Communion ordained Royal Canon who was rumoured dead made a triumphant entry on arrival from medical leave to a tumultuous cheers.

Rumours of the death was rife when the monarch travelled for medical attention sometimes in December.

The Ohworode was driven into the palace by his eldest son, Prince Godwin Ogbon hours after the service has commenced with doubting Thomases misunderstanding his absence as confirmation of his death.

Before his birthday speech, the Ohworode tagged ‘longevity king’ sang songs of praises to God and stated that a man only dies when God approves it.

According to him, “God I thank you for your grace, please open your ears to give me long life so I can do that which pleases you all the time.

“Many people came here today for various reasons because I have been away, but I am here today to thank God. Fear God and do his will. In whatever you do, call on God daily.

“Do your best to follow God’s directive in your life. Have clean hands, avoid stealing, avoid embezzlement of public and individual funds.

“Avoid sexual relationship with other people’s wives and your relatives. Learn to love, forgive and be free of hatred, avoid jealousy and be contented, avoid alcohol and drugs abuse.” the monarch added.