… Tasks security agencies to bring killers to book

By Chioma Obinna

The President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, Professor Cyril Usifoh on Tuesday condemned the gruesome murder of a Delta State Physician, Dr Uyi Iluobe as a result of attending to a patient in his hospital.

In a condolence message sent to the President of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, and signed by the PSN National Publicity Secretary, Pharm. Felix Ndiukwu, Usifoh also called on security agencies to bring the killers to book.

The PSN President also conveyed the regrets of the Nigerian Pharmacists to the President and members of the NMA.

Usifoh decried attacks on Healthcare professionals stating that PSN is seriously alarmed that in recent years major Caregivers including Pharmacists, Physicians, Nurses and Laboratory scientists have been murdered in the line of duty with reckless abandon without adequate response from the Government and its array of security agents.

He said: “This development if not checked leaves the Healthcare personnel vulnerable to the unending brain drain which continues to afflict our nation with impending dire consequences.

While lending his voice in calling on the authorities to be deliberate about protecting life, especially those of professionals, he also charged them to bring the killers of Dr Iluobe to justice.

The PSN President also consoled the family of the slain Dr Iluobe and prayed for his soul’s peaceful repose.