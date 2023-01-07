Mr Kola Abiola, People’s Redemption Party (PRP) presidential flag-bearer has pledged to ensure 25 per cent inclusion of women and people living with disabilities (PLWD) in governance if elected president.

He disclosed this at a rally to flag-off campaign for all elective positions in Kebbi State held in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PRP presidential candidate is a son to MKO Abiola, one of the reknown businessmen in Nigeria and winner of the June 12, 1993 general elections.

Abiola said: “As a party, we will make sure that what we promised in our manifesto is fulfilled, every state we control will have 25 per cent of women and people living with disabilities in the cabinet of every state.

“We intend to run a true federalism as contained in our manifesto. We will make sure we implement everything in our party manifesto to the later. Our role is to mentor next generation into power.”

The flag-bearer promised to create job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths to enable them contribute their quota to the development of their respective areas and the nation at large.

While encouraging youths to use their PVCs to bring the desired change, Abiola also pledged to create a women-based economy by establishing a ministry that would be saddled with the responsibility of galvanising and stimulating issues related to womenfolk.

He promised to evolve some measures to decisively deal with security challenges bedevilling the country, saying, “to live better, we must collectively work towards a peaceful country we will call ours.”

In his speech, the PRP National Chairman, Malam Falalu Bello lauded Kebbi people for mobilising party loyalists to witness what he described as a willful crowd, as nobody was rented to attend.

He lamented that Nigeria with a population of over 200 million people was left at the mercy of only 320,000 policemen.

Bello encouraged the youths to preserve their PVCs and use them to vote out leaders who represent their personal interest against the interest of the poor masses.

Prof. Attahiru Jega, leader of the party observed that bad governance had negatively impacted on Kebbi State.

The chairman said that the state constituted the larger percentage of jobless youths across Nigeria, hence the need for people to rise up to bring desired change.

Jega, who is also the former INEC Chairman, assured that PRP had featured credible candidates at both national and state levels, whom he said were desirous of bringing positive change in the entire nation’s polity.

Earlier, the PRP gubernatorial flag-bearer in Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Udu-Idris said the party was the best alternative to all other political parties in view of its long standing reputation in the history of Nigerian politics.

Udu-Idris pledged to run an inclusive government that would carry everybody along, apart from according respect to everyone’s opinion and interest.

He said in view of the fact that the bulk of votes in the nation’s elections were coming from youths and women, there was every need to give them special consideration in decision making processes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that flags were presented to party’s candidates vying for different elective positions at both state and national levels in the upcoming general elections. (NAN)