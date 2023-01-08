By Jimitota Onoyume

A dance group, Mama Spec Boys from Sapele, has won the end of year Omoto dance Academy competition organised by Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, in Mercy city, Warri, Delta state, picking the grand price of five million naira and a trophy.

The second prize of two million naira went to Stylist group from imo state while Chrysolite group got the 3rd Prize of One million naira.

Consolation prizes of various sums went to other contestants. They include , : ” Three hundred thousand naira to TDA, Two hundred and fifty thousand naira to Top Dancers, One hundred and fifty thousand naira to Star Boyz

*One hundred and fifty thousand to Pepper Dem, One hundred and fifty thousand to Vibes”.

The week long annual dance competition drew participants from 36 states of the federation with a total of thirty two contestants. Eight of them made it to the semi finals.They were Mama Spec Boys, TDA, Stylist, Top Dancers, Chrysolite, Star Boys, Pepper Dem and the Vibes.

Founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Snr. Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin A.k.a Papa J, and President Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation also splashed a total of fifteen million naira to the contestants and various groups in the church

Snr. Prophet Fufeyin said during the dance competition that he was called to help the needy, adding that the essence of the Omoto Dance competition was to empower youths so they will glorify God through their talent, skills

He further urged privileged Nigerians to assist the youths.

“Take the youths out of the street by empowering them.

We have an obligation to admire the talents in the youths and to celebrate them so as to give them a sense of belonging in the society” .

The Prophet also gave a Bible and two hundred thousand naira to a woman who gave birth in the church.

Sports director of the ministry, Pastor Ekolo Pius, commended Snr. Prophet Omoto Fufeyin, describing him as a sport enthusiast who is always willing to help the poor and young achieve their great dreams.