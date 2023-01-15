By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian songstress, Uba Iwunwa Nigerian has advised music stars to channel their creative energies into promoting the rich cultural heritage, peace, unity and socio-economic progress of the nation, instead of promoting immorality, violence and western culture.

Her Majesty, (Dr.) Uba Iwunwa (Queen Ugobeze), who is also a Nigerian-Canadian Peace Ambassador, music artist, actress and foremost international bestselling author, made the call while fielding questions from newsmen on her recent music single “Wind of Destiny”co-produced with a legendary gospel artist and Peace Ambassador, His Royal Highness, Eze-Oha, Dr. Felix Ndukwe.

“It’s sad that most new generations of Nigerian artists, especially those from Igbo ethnic groups, don’t use their creative skill to promote good things about our society and culture. Rather, they are busy copying Western lifestyles and culture. It’s not helping them as well as the society,” she observed.

Uba, who is reputed to be a nine-time honorary doctorate award recipient in Diplomacy, Philosophy, Peace and Human Rights in recognition of her global humanitarian leadership, disclosed that returning to Nigeria to produce the music with Ambassador Ndukwe was significant in her career as she remains a proud daughter of Igboland.

“Promoting Igbo, African cultural heritage through music, acting and writing on a global stage remains my creative niche and it has made me a stronger and better woman. I’m a passionate promoter of cultural diversity and peace. As I always say, my African culture is my identity and I have done a great deal of work in this regard in the past 15 years.

On her decision to team up with Ndukwe to produce the song, Queen Uba disclosed that both had worked together in 2006 and 2008. “This is our 3rd album together but our first duet and joint humanitarian partnership. I’m actually excited that I am doing this song in collaboration with a man of his people; an artist with a passion to project Igbo cultural heritage. We are Umu Chukwu Okike Abiama; it’s time to tell the story of the Igbos with a rhythm.