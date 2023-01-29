By Olayinka Ajayi

Corporate professionals and entrepreneurs who employ the service of domestic helps have been urged to build better relationships with domestic helps in order to improve their own work productivity and well-being.

Speaking during the launch of her book titled: “Can You Handle HELP?”. Lawyer and serial entrepreneur Seyi Banigbe who is passionate about Africans living their dreams said: “your relationship with your domestic help is directly linked to your personal success.

“Having someone to watch your baby at home is sometimes the difference between you getting a multimillion-dollar deal or a great job opportunity”.

In the book, Banigbe offers proven strategies with relatable experiences on how to hire, retain and optimize domestic help successfully.

According to her “If you pay anyone to help you with cleaning and any other menial tasks, then this book will help you manage this relationship effectively.

“It is high time women stop quitting their jobs to take care of family”, Banigbe said.

She noted that the book is positioned to solve many problems faced by women trying to achieve both professional and home management goals. The book is available online at seyibanigbe.com and her other social media handles nationwide.