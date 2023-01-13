By Adesina Wahab

Professor Ramota Olayinka Karim has been appointed the fourth Vice Chancellor of Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State.

She is the first female to occupy the office, thus joining the league of female vice chancellors in the country such as Professors Folasade Ogunsola of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello of the Lagos State University, LASU among others.

The academician emerged the VC at a meeting of the Governing Council of Fountain University, Osogbo, held on Monday, 9 January 2023.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr Awa Ibraheem, announced that the Board of Trustees had approved the appointment of Karim as the fourth substantive vice-chancellor of the university.

She is a professor of Food Science and Technology.

The Pro Chancellor said the appointment of Karim, which is for a four year term in the first instance, will take effect from 1st March, 2023 as the tenure of the current vice chancellor lapses on Tuesday, 28th February, 2023.

Dr Ibraheem praised the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof Amidu Olalekan Sanni, for his passion, forthrightness and dedication to duty, all of which were not only second to none, but made the working environment very conducive.

While congratulating Karim on this well-deserved appointment, the pro-chancellor urged her to be steadfast by providing her very best towards uplifting the university to the next level.