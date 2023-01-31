.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to beam its searchlight on its workers and ad-hoc staff with a view to punishing those aiding electoral manipulation.

He also disclosed that he might begin to use possession of a Permanent Voter’s Card, PVC, as a condition for assessing palace aid, especially among his subjects.

A statement by Oluwo’s media aide, Ibrahim Ali indicated that the monarch spoke while receiving the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC in Osun, Dr Mutiu Agboke at his palace on Tuesday.

His words, “Any member of staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) aiding and abetting election rigging and malpractice is incurring the wrath of God, not only on himself but his or her generation. If you influence rigging, you are indirectly inviting violence. Electoral corruption always mars the democratic and economic growth of a nation.

“A patriotic citizen will never support rigging in whatever form. Let’s be honourable in our dealings”.

He described the high voter population as having both political and economic strengths, urging citizens, associations, and groups to work with INEC in ensuring unclaimed PVC are collected.

“I will start requesting the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) of every visitor or anyone in need of palace help. We have to place a condition that will force people to collect their PVC. Having the PVC is one of those things that qualifies you as a bonafide Nigerian in as much as you are above 18-year. Voting on the day of the election further entrench your citizenship”, he added.