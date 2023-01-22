.

John Alechenu, Abuja

Two Non-Governmental Organizations involved in advocacy for prison reforms: Legend Golden Care Foundation (LGCF) and Hope Behind Bars have appealed to the Federal and State Governments to activate the Non-custodial Special Fund in order to decongest the nation’s prisons.

The groups said noted that fund which will be used to help in reforming first -time and minor offenders will go a long way in decongestion prisons.

Executive Director of Legend Golden Care Foundation, Mrs. Kanayo Olisa-Metuh and her Hope Behind Bars counterpart, Mrs. Funke Adeoye made the appeal during a visit to the Nigeria Correctional Service, FCT Command Gwagwalada at the weekend.

They maintained that the activation and funding of the Non-custodial Special Fund is the first major steps towards achieving the desired reforms in the Correctional Service.

Already, the two NGOs have launched the “Accelerating Justice Reform in Nigeria (AJURN) Project aimed among other things is to ensure the rapid decongesting of the correctional centres as well as reformation of non-custodial offenders.

The NGOs observed that the whereas Section 44 of the Nigeria Correction Service Act (NCSA) 2019 clearly provides for the Custodial and Non-custodial service, only the custodial service with its many challenges is operational while the non-custodial service, “almost exists only on paper”.

In her remarks, Mrs. Kanayo Olisa-Metuh, said, “The absence of the non-custodial service is responsible for high rate of recidivism because minor offenders end up as inmates in Correctional Centres where they are exposed to convicted felons; a situation that turns the Correctional Facilities into criminal grooming grounds.

“What is the point of sending someone, especially a first-time offender of a misdemeanour to the centre when the correctional service act advocates for the use of restorative justice and community service?

Olisa-Metuh explained that activating and properly funding the non-custodial service will drastically reduce prison congestion, reduce the crime rate and boost restorative justice in the country.

Speaking in the same vein, Executive Director of Hope Behind Bars, Mrs Funke Adeoye, reiterated on the need for multi-sectoral intervention in both the Custodial and Non-Custodial Services.

She said, “That is why we are collaborating as an organization and we will continue to work with the Correctional Service and the other arms of the justice system like the Judiciary, the Legislature and other stakeholders to ensure that our desires for justice system in Nigeria and the prison are achieved.

She further said, “Section 44 of the NCSA (2019) provides that ”There shall be the special Non-custodial fund to be administered by the National Committee on Non-custodial Measures into which there shall be (a) such sums as may be provided by the government of the Federation or a state for payment into the Special Non-custodial Fund, (b) such sums as may be paid by way of contribution under or pursuant to provisions of this Act or pursuant to this Act or any other enactment and (c) all sums accruing to the Non-custodial Service by way of gifts, testamentary disposition, contributions from philanthropic persons or organizations.’’