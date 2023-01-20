Princess Linda Moses was born in 1989. An indigene of Obowo L.G.A. in Imo State, Nigeria. She was born into the royal family of HRH Eze Moses Okezie, and she is the third child of the seven children of the royal family. Her parents had them five females and two males with her as the third daughter. Therefore, she was born a princess. She was raised in a Catholic Christian home as well.

At a very relative young age, Princess Linda Moses, began a hobby of writing. Her works of literature were seen as a gift from her maker and she was encouraged and commended by her family and friends. As time went by, Princess, developed a passion for news and stories. She was soft spoken and cherished listening to news, plays, stories, watching news presenters and interviews, and when the chance came to launch her skill and gift in writing she did so by founding a blog site, the www.princessmoses.com which later transformed into www.newsafro.com and was operated under her PM Media Entertainment company.

Princess Linda Moses studied accountancy. She has both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in accountancy from the University of Maryland, USA. She later attended Excelsior College New York for her Nursing program. She made a career switch into Nursing due to high demand for nurses in USA and Job security that follows it.

Started as a Professional Nurse:

Princess Linda Moses started her nursing career after having undergone a training in Nursing with Excelsior College New York, United States of America. As a person who knows her onions, her nursing career blossomed and she became one of the sought-after care givers in nursing profession in Houston Texas. She has remained very useful to the state of Texas in the healthcare profession. Princess, is also a certified I.T professional.

Princess as a Model:

Although Princess Linda Moses is a professional Nurse, and founder and/or owner of a clothing line Celpil, but she never stopped doing/participating in other businesses. Her clothing line is very much represented on the Internet with the address: http://www.celpil.com. She is very much prominent in Instagram, a platform where she also makes very good revenue. She is indeed robust in Instagram with too many kicks coming from her Instagram profile @splendorprincess. Princess Linda Moses showed active participation and presence in Instagram in year 2013 and have remained a stakeholder in the business on the blog, with her work and interaction with celebrities, icons and various great personalities. Splendorprincess, have inspired and influenced a massive bunch of crowd and massively raised her image as a Social Media Influencer with over 1.5 million Instagram followers including his substantial number of celebrity friends.

She is also a fashion designer, a fashionable personality. Princess Linda Moses is well known within her space as someone who loves fashions and goes for the very best. Princess Linda Moses gets paid by the numerous companies she promotes on Social Media. She is an avid reader and loves visiting exotic locations, drives expensive/exotic cars, wears the most desirable and durable brands, chill in villas and on yatches across the globe. Princess loves enjoying been herself, by living her life in her own teams. A good team worker and a superlative manager of resources.

She said: “I get paid by the companies I promote on Social Media and get to visit exotic locations, drive expensive Cars, wears the most-desirable brands, chill in villas and on yatches. I like enjoying been me, by living my life in my own team.”

Started Blog Publishing:

In the year 2013, after Princess had began her nursing career and made significant and impressive impact into the nursing career, she began to cut her skill into corporate existence by cutely laboring to crack into the Journalism trade, by introducing her media company, PM Media Entertainment, which was a news and event online publishing outfit. The website name www.princessmoses.com was however inspired by her love for her dad who bears the name Moses. She has the highest respects for her parents and would do anything good to make their names come alive and remain reflective to whatever she does as a beneficiary of their good parentage.

Princess Linda Moses, remains within her walls of comfort zones which was/is nursing and blogging. She has always chosen to remain behind the camera and have managed her outfits so well to the envy of competitors who wonders what her tricks are. Her product lines have remained professionally managed and her clients have remained ever grateful to her professional touch to their businesses.

Love Life and Husband:

Princess Linda Moses is a lover of good thing. She ones opined, “My ideal guy definitely will be a decent man, very articulate and good looking and must be able to support what I do and have the fear of God.” According to Princess Linda Moses, she can never date a man who does not possess such attributes as listed overleaf. By the special Grace of God, Princess Linda Moses, is blessed with a cute, down-to-earth, lovable man who has helped in growing her talents ever since the duo met and got married.

She met her husband in year 2008. The duo got married in court and their union is cutely 14yrs this year. However, as a devout Catholic, Princess Linda Moses and her husband had their church wedding in the Catholic faith in year 2015. Her husband is a Nigerian born Houston Texas USA- based professional. Their union is blessed with two daughters.

Princess Linda Moses, is quite humble, open-minded, loving, doting, very hardworking and a role model to many youths, nurses and professional colleagues today, and with thousands of these fellows dreaming to be successful just like Princess.

She is a US-Based Nigerian that lives in Houston Texas, USA. She’s the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Celpil.com, an online store that deals with all kinds of women wears.

Recognition and awards:

In the academic world, she has the following to her credit:

*academic Star award,

the dean’s list or honor roll for outstanding academic performance and;

won a Research Excellence award.

In the industry, Princess Linda Moses has the following:

*employee of the month awards,

*best performer awards,

*leadership awards and;

*innovation awards.

Community service.

She is a two-time winner of the Small Business Influencer Awards, which was organised and hosted by Small Business Trends to recognize local businesses that stood out as influential in the Community.

Princess also won an award for Service in Youth Development by the YMCA in 2016 for her volunteer works to the Community.

Instagram photo of princess

IG: @splendorprincess