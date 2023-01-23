.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AHEAD of the visit of the PDP Presidential flagbearer in the forthcoming general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar to Delta State, a political pressure organization, Person-to-Person Campaign Group, has enjoined Deltans to turn out en masse to receive the former Vice President and his team.

National Chairman of the group, Dr Victor Onyema Ebenuwa, said the visit provided another opportunity for Deltans to affirm the stronghold of PDP in the state and to further appreciate the party for the choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar.

Ebenuwa pointed out that the national massive movement by PDP to recover what is left of the country as a result of APC maladministration at the centre was on course and stressed the need for every Nigerian to be a part of the “Rescue Nigeria Project” of Atiku Abubarkar and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

The grassroots politician and social mobilizer, commended the overwhelming responses of Deltans during the state-wide PDP ward-to-ward-to-ward, local government to local government campaigns, saying that the people are united for 5 over 5 victories of the PDP in the general elections.

He warned against the antics of members of the APC and their fake promises, noting that the party should be apologizing to Nigerians for running the country down instead of going round to canvass for votes from impoverished people.

Ebenuwa noted that no aspect of the nation’s economy was spared by the APC’s bad governance, stressing that the Atiku-Okowa ticket was the only way forward to rebuild Nigeria.

He said victory was sure for the PDP in the forthcoming general elections as the party was committed to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

He pleaded with all the founding fathers of PDP in the state to join hands with the governor to deliver Delta massively for PDP, assuring that with Okowa as Vice President, everyone would be adequately accommodated in the government.

Ebenuwa described Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as a team player who would ⁶⁶not abandon any member of his team.