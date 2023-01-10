By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The leadership of the All Progressive Congress, in Ondo state, has denied renting the crowd that attended the presidential rally of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, held in the state capital last week Saturday.

The Party’s Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, who said this in a statement issued in Akure, the state capital, pointed out that the rumor of the rented crowd was unfounded, and added that the party has no reason to resort to deception.

Kalejaye ” We were not surprised at the rousing reception accorded our presidential candidate, and his entourage because the party is solidly on the ground, on an açcount of good governance, spread, and structures.

“Without doubt, the people of the Sunshine State acknowledge the capacity, competence, and political acumen of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lead Nigeria.

“They are earnestly awaiting the D-Day, to vote en block for him and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

“We hear rumours of the rented crowd, but we need to emphasize that what happened in Akure on Saturday was an absolute display of love for, and acceptability of the APC presidential candidate and his running mate. We have reason to resort to deception.

“We applaud our dear Governor, Arakunrin Oluwatotimi Akeredolu, for providing enviable leadership and direction, in the State and the South West geopolitical zone. The success of the Saturday event stemmed largely from his ingenuity.

“We salute the tireless efforts and sacrifices of various leaders to ensure the level of success recorded. The Contact and Mobilization Committee, under the guidance of South West Chairman, Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke, performed wonders.

“Having spoken in crystal clear language at the rally, the party appeals to leaders at various levels to sustain campaigns in their units, wards, and local government areas, for resounding victory come February.

“We are expected to deliver the highest number of votes in the South West for our candidate.

Kalejaye said that ” The victory would, however, be hollow without delivering other candidates; for National, and State Assemblies.

“We can not appreciate our members and enthusiastic party sympathizers enough for their proper and civilized behaviors.

He commended members of the party for” exhibiting an enviable degree of maturity in dealing with the thousands of visitors and displayed memorable hospitality during the event.