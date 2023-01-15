…says Oborevwori’s choice as his successor is divine

…I’ll develop all parts of Delta equitably- Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday told Deltans to deliver over one million votes to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in appreciation of their choice as the Vice Presidential candidate of the party at the polls.

Okowa who stated while addressing a mammoth crowd of PDP supporters at the party’s campaign in Ika South and Ika North East Local Government Areas told the Ika people to deliver a minimum of 180,000 votes for the party.

While expressing gratitude to the leadership of the party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for selecting him as presidential running mate, he said the ticket was a demonstration of the confidence the party and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had in his capabilities.

Saying that it was an ennobling responsibility, he thanked the people for their support over the years and urged them and all Deltans to join in commending the party for the choice by voting massively for all its candidates in the forthcoming general elections as they had always done.

Okowa said; “since the old Bendel State till now, nobody from Delta has emerged Vice-President. So, we are thankful and asking for your support because I know that you will back me and my party to achieve the task of recovering Nigeria.

“By the special grace of God, you have always supported me throughout my political career and I have seen Ika people come out in great numbers in the past, but I have never seen this kind of crowd in our campaigns here.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the leadership of PDP and our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for finding me worthy to be the Vice-Presidential candidate of our great party.

“I have challenged our people in Delta that as a state we must cross the one million votes mark and as people of Ika nation, I challenge us to deliver a minimum of 180,000 votes for the party.

“I urge you all to justify my selection by ensuring that all our votes in Ika nation will go to PDP and God will bless you as you continue to work hard for us to deliver in all the elections”.

On the governorship election in Delta, he said the choice of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as a candidate was divine and urged Ika people and Deltans to support him.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, Oborevwori commended the people of Ika for their massive support, and assured that his administration’s MORE Agenda would develop all parts of the state equitably.

Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Kingsley Esiso, said that Ika people were fortunate to have produced a governor and now the vice-presidential candidate of the party and urged them to vote 100 per cent for the PDP to justify the party’s choice of Okowa as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate.

Director-General of the State’s Campaign Council, Chief Funkekeme Solomon, said PDP built the country from 1999 to 2015, lamenting that APC had destroyed the country since it took over about eight years ago.

He, however, assured the people that PDP would restore the glory of the country and reset it for greater height and appealed to them to vote for the party.

At Boji-Boji Owa, eight House of Assembly candidates of other political parties in the state, led by Mr Andrew Akawe of Accord Party, dropped their ambition in support of Mrs Marilyn Okowa-Daramola of the PDP.