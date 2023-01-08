.

By Dapo Akinrefon

Barring any last-minute changes, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will meet with some British Government officials on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Atiku’s Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe, in a tweet, faulted media reports that the PDP candidate is sick and was flown to London from Dubai for medical treatment.

But Ibe, who clarified Atiku’s itinerary on his tweeter handle, said: “For the avoidance of doubt, H.E @atiku, Presidential candidate of the @OfficialPDPNig and former VP of Nigeria, 1999-2007 will be arriving London on Monday, 9th of January for meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday on the invitation of the British Government.”