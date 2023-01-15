

By Dapo Akinrefon

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, CGCC, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Sunday, expressed worry that the general elections has put Nigeria at a crossroads over the choice of a president.

He said this in a the state of the nation broadcast, themed ‘Bridging the gap between politics and governance’, held at the CGCC Auditorium, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Bakare said whichever choice Nigerians make at the polls, the country will still remain fragile.

Pastor Bakare also urged Nigerians to avoid political merchants and vote buyers during the general elections.

He said: “In 2023, we must avoid political political merchants and vote buyers.”