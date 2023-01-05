…as other G5 govs silent over position on Atiku

By Adeola Badru

Against the expectation that the G5 governors under the aegis of the Integrity Group, are likely to announce their choice of presidential candidate in Ibadan in the forthcoming general election, the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Oyo State will be told who to vote for in the presidential election soon.

Wike, who spoke in Ibadan yesterday at the official campaign flag-off of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, held at the ancient Mapo in Ibadan, urged people of the state to cast their votes for all contestants vying for various seats in the 2023 general elections on the platform of the party.

He described Governor Makinde as a person who believes in fearness, equity and justice and has done well to deserve a second term in office.

Wike said: “Governor ‘Seyi Makinde has done well, the only way is for him to go back to complete the good work he has started.”

“Vote for Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, vote for all the candidates on the platform of the party, but the other one, Seyi Makinde will tell you.”

“We believe in justice, fairness, honesty and equity, hence our reason for urging you to support the just governor God has given you in Oyo State. Makinde has done well since 2019 and the only way we appreciate him is to return him to government to enable him complete the good works he had started.”

In a similar vein, other members of the G5 in their separate remarks at the programme, thanked members of the party for their unflinching support for Governor Makinde, describing him as a vibrant leader who has what it takes to move the state to enviable heights.

In his remark, Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, described Makinde as the youth leader of the G5, saying what the people of the state will see in the next four years will be greater than what the governor has done in his first four years.

While speaking, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, urged people of the state to vote him for a second term to enable him complete the good projects he had started since 2019.

According to him, since his assumption of office in 2019, his administration has continued to deliver dividends of democracy to the people both in health, education, agriculture, security and in infrastructural development.

He said: “Under Omotitun 1.0, we promised Emmanuel Alayande University and we delivered, we secured full ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, we carried out rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads across the state, we have delivered but we are not stopping.”

“Under Omotitun 1.0, we improved the standard of education, health, security through the introduction of Amotekun, as well as agricultural development and many others. Workers salaries and pension arrears are being paid as and when due, and many others.”

“Now it is time for Omotitun 2.0 to upgrade. I am, therefore, seeking your support for my re-election to enable me complete the good projects I started in 2019,” Makinde pleaded with people of the state.

He then expressed appreciation to the people and party faithful for entrusting the destiny of the state under his care, assuring that more developmental projects and programmes will be witnessed in the state.

Makinde, who boasted of jerking up the state’s Internally Generated Revenue of the state from about N1.7 billion to N3.8 billion as of November ending, 2022, among other achievements, promised to do more for the people of the state.

The venue of the event was filled with a lot of dignitaries which include, wife of the governor, Mrs Tamunomnini Makinde; the deputy governor, Bayo Lawal; PDP southwest deputy national chairman, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja; former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose; former Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko; the party’s senatorial candidate for Oyo South, Mogaji Joseph Tegbe; Sen. Stanley Odidiomo, Abass Agboworin, Chief (Mrs) Jumoke-Akinjide, Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu, PDP state executives, other PDP candidates and members of the party from within and outside the state.

The flag-off witnessed the heavy presence of personnel of the Nigeria Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp, NSCDC, Deparpment of Security Service, DSS, Amotekun Corps and Operation Burst.