By Ezra Ukanwa

The People’s Democratic Party Campaign Organisation led by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has been advised to abstain from ethnoreligious activities by one of its Chieftains in Plateau State, Hon. Felix Jonah.

Hon. Jonah made this call in a statement obtained by our correspondent, on Friday, in Abuja.

He alleged that non-Muslim campaign officials were being undermined.

The party faithful cited how the National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe from Cross River, has been frustrated with her programmes and proposals from women mobilization turned down.

Hon. Jonah said similar fate has befallen other non-Muslim party chieftains and campaign operatives as there were “clear one-sided budget approvals.”

Meanwhile, another campaign manager who spoke under anonymity said the party’s presidential candidates need to urgently look into the running of the campaign before matters degenerate further.

The source said most Director Generals such as Operations, Administration and Research and Strategy, have been rendered redundant in the campaign organisation.