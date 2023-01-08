By Tunde Oso

Lanre Ajegbomogun, renowned animal health consultant, founder of Ekiti Youth Movement and convener of about seven (7) million-member Presidential Support Group for Asiwaju Tinubu, PRESUGAT, said in this interview that it is drumming support for All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because his manifesto, adequately addresses the issues concerning youths in the area of employment, development of agric and industrialisation and ICT. Excerpts:

The man Tinubu

Nigeria is going to have a very unique and a proactive president with an antecedent of a vibrant and working Lagos. He’s the best amongst all the candidates with a proven track record. He’s a very significant role model to many political gladiators, a true leader and a unifier.

Running energetic campaign schedule

Many on social media have taken turns to lampoon and abuse him. Some hate him more than anything living or dead. A few have posed as friends and exposed him at his most vulnerable moments. But the man keeps going. Tinubu is at a moment when many of his mentees are ready to show ingratitude and when there is a growing crowd baying out loud, wishing to bully the man to submission. That, to me, is despicable. However, undaunted, he has been traversing the whole of Nigeria, marching on, building a momentum for himself, similar to what M.K.O Abiola did in the run-up to the 1993 poll. Asiwaju is putting himself in pole position for 2023. He has built a resilient network, convincing people, going round, shaking hands, even spending for those who don’t have. He has subjected himself to a gruelling schedule. Electorates at the grassroots are his target. As we speak, he has organised/attended so many town hall meetings and rallies.

A mentoring ‘General’

Even though some of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s associates, proteges, those who call and know him as ‘Leader’, have betrayed him, he however, still has formidable people around him because of his tremendous investment in people over time. Asiwaju’s human cultivation prowess is legendary. His plantation of human and social capital is vast. They are everywhere you turn. Too many years of familiarity may have led some of his plants and trees to disdain their planter, or for some of them to even go after him. He maintains his position and looks for more seeds. We see those he has planted everywhere, every day. Some of them are doing incredibly well in positions of leadership. These include Babatunde Raji Fashola, Dele Alake, James Faleke, Adejoke-Orelope Adefulire, Ben Akabueze, Musiliu Obanikoro, Kayode Fayemi, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Joe Igbokwe and many too numerous to count.

Campaign of calumny against him

Asiwaju is being projected by the vocal few as the ‘baddest man that ever liveth’, but though he is surely imperfect, he is largely a victim of the kind of politics he has played so far, which is also borne out of the person he is. Asiwaju is a good man.

How emerging situations are working for him

The APC Northern Christian leaders criticised Tinubu and the APC for fielding a Muslim/Muslim ticket. Headed by a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and ex-speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, they declared that it would mobilise Christian voters in the North to vote against the ruling APC. However, at the crucial time of making a decision, the camp became divided with Dogara and some others distancing themselves from Lawal’s endorsement of Peter Obi of the Labour Party. Mr Dogara’s camp declared support for the candidate of the PDP, Atiku. With this, even if the aggrieved APC Northern Christian members can mobilise votes, they will share them among Tinubu’s opponents. Asiwaju Tinubu’s biggest strength is the inability of his opponents to unite against him. For instance, Obi and Kwankwaso were members of the PDP until they left this year. Obi, who served as running mate to Atiku in 2019, is currently pulling weight in the South-east and South-south, two regions that are traditional PDP strongholds. In Kano and other parts of the North, Kwankwaso is also pulling large crowds. Also G5 governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State are whittling down the electoral chances of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP. These divisions in the opposition are strengthening the chances of the candidate of the ruling party.

The recent developments from G5 governors led by Gov Nyesom Wike if Rivers is a welcome development, it has also increased the chances of BAT.

Plan to continue Buhari’s agriculture policy

Tinubu had been widely reported to say that under his leadership, National Agricultural Commodity directorate will be established to ensure success of his agricultural policy, aimed at enhancing food security and export. According to him a Commodity exchange will begin immediately he becomes President and every resource to protect the farmers and their produce will be provided. He assured of necessary protection in the market and farms. He also promises resources to protect farmers’ produce, which will be made available for them even when they don’t ask for it. This declaration has made various agricultural groups in the country to endorse the Asiwaju/Shetimma Presidency basing their hope that Tinubu would take them out of poverty and improve farming across the country. Tinubu also promised to revamp the Bank of Agriculture to attend to farmers on a priority basis while pledging to ensure the mitigation of the effects of climate change.

Position on industrialisation

Tinubu has variously pledged that his administration will pursue the massive industrialisation of the country. He has declared that his industrial policy will make industries hum again, while giving the youth the training, access and policy support to explore new economic frontiers in the digital economy and other uses of technology to create new goods and services that benefit the entire population. This, he believes will improve the economy, secure the peace, promote industry, grow more food and create more and better jobs for the average person. Our candidate also holds the belief that in continuation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s infrastructural policy will promote nationwide road and rail transport, enabling small businesses to easily transport their goods across state-lines and engage in productive trade throughout the land. Federal roads, especially the Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Road and others, he variously stated, will be turned into productive and safe highways for travel and commerce.

Vision on economy

For a man who developed a blueprint, a masterplan for Lagos, which has been largely successful, he has shown his administration will bring the most talented hands together regardless of their gender, tribe, age or affiliation to help him achieve the goal of achieving a double-digit economic growth. He promised to invest in the power sector to provide affordable, reliable power to drive private sector business and aid industrialization across Nigeria, stressing that it would be difficult for the country to create jobs with the current power crisis. According to Tinubu, there is no industrialization like we want without constant supply of Power, maintaining that it is the most important discovery of humanity in the last 1,000 years. He has also expressed the belief that Nigeria has all the energy sources that we can explore and that we need long term funding, which he’s desperate to find in order to generate the required power to propel our economy. The APC presidential candidate, having ruled Lagos for eight years and transformed the state to a mega city by upgrading infrastructure, has the experience and capacity to transform Nigeria to become a prosperous nation.

Aje 03-01-2023