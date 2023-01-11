By Vincent Ujumadu

Traditional Rulers in Anambra State have thrown their weight behind the presidential aspiration of the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

Responding after the LP candidate addressed them at the Government House, Awka ahead of his campaign in Anambra State, the Monarchs said although they are not politicians, they too want good things for their subjects.

Responding on behalf of the traditional rulers, Igwe of Okpuno, Sunday Okafor prayed God to help Obi realize his ambition as the president of Nigeria.

The Royal father said: “We are not politicians and don’t play politics. We have known Obi right from when he was the governor of Anambra state and we witnessed his good performance.

“We commend you for coming out to contest for this position and we urge you to continue soliciting for people’s support. We are backing you”.