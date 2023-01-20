A group, known as the Northern Liberal Democratic Movement (NLDM) has called on the presidential candidate of the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso to withdraw from the race for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

According to the group, the mood and opinion of stakeholders in the region and the country were in favour of Atiku who it stated was in a better position to win the contest irrespective of the former governor Kano’s decision.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja by the National Secretary of the movement, Hon Balarabe Ali Bello on Thursday.

In the statement, Bello stated that apart from the mood of the people of the region, the current reality is prompting scores of many chieftains and members of the NNPP to dump the party for the PDP across the region in anticipation of a likely Atiku victory in February.

The NNPP has in the last few weeks lost its chieftains to the PDP with the recent being the Deputy Governorship Candidates of the party in Niger and Yobe State, so also the state chairman of the party in Kaduna and the Zonal secretary of the party in the North East zone. These chieftains defected with scores of their supporters.

Prior to that, no fewer than 700,000 members of the party defected to PDP in Bauchi state, North East zone of the country prompting many stakeholders in the region to urge Kwankwaso to throw in the towel in favour of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar whom many see as well placed to win the February’s election.

“I am joining other well-meaning Northerners to urge our brother, His Excellency, distinguished Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to consider the overwhelming interest of our people and allow the Wazirin of Adamawa win the forthcoming elections.

“He is a young man who would eventually get his opportunities at the appointed time.

“The rate at which many members of his party are defecting to the PDP should serve as a clear signal to him to do the right thing in the interest of the people of the North and country,” Bello said.