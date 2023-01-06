.

•It’s time for Omititun 2.0 —Makinde

•Wike should seek medical attention—Atiku’s aide

By John Alechenu & Adeola Badru, IBADAN

AGAINST expectations that the G-5 governors, will announce their preferred presidential candidate in Ibadan, Governor Nyesom Wike of River State, yesterday, disclosed that members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Oyo State, will be told who to vote for in the presidential election soon.

Wike, who spoke at the official campaign flag-off of Governor Seyi Makinde, held at the ancient Mapo, in Ibadan, urged people of the state to cast their votes for all contestants vying for various seats in the general elections on the platform of the party.

He described Governor Makinde as fearless and has done well to deserve a second term in office.

His words: “Governor ‘Seyi Makinde has done well, the only way is for him to go back to complete the good work he has started.

“Vote for Governor Seyi Makinde, vote for all the candidates on the platform of the party, but the other one, Seyi Makinde will tell you.

“We believe in justice, fairness, honesty and equity, hence our reason for urging you to support the just governor God has given you in Oyo State. Makinde has done well since 2019 and the only way we appreciate him is to return him to the government to enable him to complete the good works he has started.”

G5 govs keep mum over Atiku

Similarly, other members of the G5 in their separate remarks commended PDP members for supporting Governor Makinde, describing him as a vibrant leader, who has what it takes to move the state to enviable heights.

In his remarks, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State described Makinde as the youth leader of the G5.

He said what the people of the state will see in the next four years will be greater than what the governor has done in his first four years.

It’s time for Omititun 2.0—Makinde

In his address, Governor Makinde urged the people of the state to vote for him for a second time to enable him to complete the good projects he started in 2019.

His words: “Under Omititun 1.0, we promised Emmanuel Alayande University and we delivered, we secured full ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, we carried out rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads across the state, we have delivered but we are not stopping.

“Under Omititun 1.0, we improved the standard of education, health, and security through the introduction of Amotekun, as well as agricultural development and many others. Workers’ salaries and pension arrears are being paid as and when due, as many others.

“Now it is time for Omititun 2.0 to upgrade. I am, therefore, seeking your support for my re-election to enable me to complete the good projects I started in 2019.”

Wike should seek medical attention —Atiku-Okowa Campaign

Meanwhile, an aide to the PDP presidential candidate, Phrank Shaibu, yesterday, urged Governor Wike to seek medical attention if he wants to continue to hobnob with the APC against the wishes of his people of Rivers State.

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, in a statement, said: “Already, the so-called strongman of Rivers politics is appearing emaciated by the day as he continues to work for the success of a sick and ‘cancerous’ party.

“It’s not only unpatriotic but tendentiously wicked for Wike to enter a deal to promote a candidate whose mental and physical abilities are suspect.

“His inability to sell Tinubu, a man who is yet to explain his role in the celebrated heroin trafficking case that led to the curious forfeiture of $460,000 to the American government in Rivers State has continued to give him sleepless nights but there is more pain for Wike in the coming days.

“The loud and repeated chants of ‘Atiku’ at the PDP rally organised by Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan where all the G5 governors were present should serve as a wakeup call to the rebel governors. The people are clearly not with them.

“For Governor Makinde, it is time to wake up and smell the coffee. Nothing can stand in the way of a moving train.”