A LEGAL practitioner, Sir Obunike Ohaegbu, has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offices Commission, ICPC, and the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, to extend investigation of the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, to his counterparts in APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Labour Party, Peter Obi.

He also called on the National Draw Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and Inspector-General of Police to do same.





His petition to the anti-corruption agencies came against the backdrop of the three-day ultimatum given them by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, to investigate the PDP presidential candidate.

He said the petition was in support of the one written by the minister, with a view to ensuring that the three leading candidates in next month’s presidential elections were investigated.

On Tinubu, he said: ‘’There is the urgent need to conduct investigation over strong allegations on his true identity and age. Nigerians deserve to know the truth about the alleged connection between 70 years old Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu of Lagos State and 85 years Lamidi Amoda Sangodele from Iragbiji in Osun State. Nigerians deserve to know if both are one and the same person.

‘’That would also clear some issues concerning the Primary and Secondary Schools he attended and consequentially resolve the puzzles surrounding his Schools Certificates.

‘’The investigation on the allegation of conviction of drug related crimes in the United States also needs to be made and Nigerians promptly informed of steps taken to investigate the allegation.

‘’The Nigerian voters deserve to know if he actually forfeited the of $460,000 to the United States of America for his convictions on Narcotics Trafficking and money laundering in the United States?

‘’The allegation of using Alpha Beta as the SPV for tax consultancy while serving as the governor of Lagos.”

On the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, the peitioner said: ‘’Allegation of allocation of Anambra State land to a company belonging to his family, SABmiller Nigeria Ltd, the producers of hero beer and the investment of over $20m, equivalent to about N13billion in the same company when the company allegedly had financial challenges to start productions.

‘’Allegations that choice lands were appropriated from the state and given to the Shoprite Conglomerates in Onitsha,Awka and Nnewi because he had family investments in the company.

‘’The allegation of laundering of N250million in ten suitcases on October 21, 2013, found with his driver and in his official vehicle within the premises of his private company, NEXT Company Limited in Lagos.”

‘’The cash involved is over the threshold of N5m allowed by our laws and its strict liability offence. The allegations of money laundering published on the Pandora Papers on October 4, 2021.

‘’The allegations of mass murder of 25 bodies found in Ezu River between January 19, 2013 and January 20, 2013 and other human rights abuses allegedly perpetrated in the state when he was the governor using the notorious Nigerian Police Department, known as SARS with office in Awkuzu, Anambra State which has been “scrapped”.

‘’Allegation of closure of the World Bank funded Anambra State Water Board to pave way for the awards of drilling hundreds of non-functional boreholes to friends and cronies in Anambra State.

‘’The allegation that he remained a Director of NEXT INTERNATIONAL that was recently delisted in the UK when he was the Governor of Anambra State.’’