Tanko Yakasai

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The presidency on Wednesday advised Nigerians not to take elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai, seriously on his claim questioning the loyalty of President Muhammadu Buhari to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The Presidency in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the Kano State politician made the claim in a recent television interview.

According to the statement, Yakasai is alien to the ruling party and could not have spoken from the APC’s point of view.

It maintained that Buhari’s support for Tinubu is unquestioned and will attend some of his campaign rallies work permitting.

The statement said: “Alhaji Tanko Yakasai is unknown to the All Progressives Congress, APC. Everyone is entitled to their view, but what we do know is that his insight in a recent interview does not come from within the party or the President’s team. His support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is welcome although it is difficult to see what value it will add.

“He is right to highlight his experience as a senior citizen, a leader in government and ability to reach out across divides are strong foundations for the highest office.

“But Yakasai’s questioning of the loyalties of President Muhammadu Buhari stands in sharp contrast to the actions of the President. Only on Monday, he was out at a rally in Bauchi supporting the flag bearer of the party. Presidential duties permitting, he is scheduled to make further appearances at campaign events in the coming weeks.

”His support for the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is unquestioned.

“If this wasn’t on TV, Yakasai’s unwise comment on the issue would have been dismissed as a misquotation. But he was live on TV.

“On this one against President Buhari, no one should take him seriously.

“Perhaps times are hard and the old man needs a bit of help.”