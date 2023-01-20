Atiku

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Edo State, Barr. Kenneth Imasuangbon, has insisted that the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, would win next month’s presidential election with a landslide.

Barr. Imasuangbon, who is popularly known as ‘Rice Man’ said Nigerians were already waiting for a PDP-led government under Atiku.

Imasuangbon, in a statement, issued in Benin City, Friday said Atiku would win in over 25 states of the federation.

He noted that the ruling APC has not been able to tell Nigerians what they achieved in the last eight years.

On the actions of the G-5 governors and Integrity Group, Imasuangbon expressed optimism that many of the PDP stalwarts would work for the victory of Atiku.

According to him, “Next month’s general election is victory for the PDP. There is no crisis in the party as being presented in the media. We are a united family and this will make our victory easy.

“In Edo State, we have gone round the state to sensitize and educate the people on the need to use their PVC to vote out the APC.

“We are ready in Edo and in all the South-South states to deliver Atiku. We know other states are ready. Atiku will win with a landslide in over 25 states.

“I appeal to all members of the party to work for the party because there is nothing to share in defeat. We must work together to return the country to its path of greatness.”