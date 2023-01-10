Professor Abiodun Adediran(left) and OAU vice-chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire

By Efe Onodjae

The Management of Obafemi Awolowo University celebrates a diligent scholar, excellent researcher, Professor Abiodun Adebayo Adediran as he retires from active service in the University.

Abiodun is Professor of History, an iconic Nigerian historian and a seasoned university administrator at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife.

Professor Abiodun Adediran started his academic career as a graduate Assistant in the department of History of the University of Ife in 1976 and he attained the professorship cadre in 1993.

Abiodun’s areas of academic and research competencies are African/Yoruba History, western Yorubaland and was taught and trained at Ife by the late doyen of ‘Ife School of History; Professor Isaac Adeagbo Akinjogbin, from 1930-2008.

Prior to his retirement, Professor Abiodun served the Obafemi Awolowo University and the Nigeria University system at large in different capacities; at the Obafemi University, Ile-Ife, he was Director of the Institute of cultural studies, head of department of history, dean of faculty of Art, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Director of the University’s Linkages and sponsored research office.

Outside the Obafemi Awolowo University, Abiodun had been associate lecturer/visiting professor at the University of Ibadan, University of Ilorin , Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, University of Wisconsin-Parkside, USA and the University of Bayreuth, Germany at different times.

Abiodun is a member of the Historical Society of Nigeria , Archaeological Association of West Africa, American Studies Association of Nigeria, Historical and Environmental interest group of Nigeria.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Adebayo Simon Bamire who was also present at the Valedictory ceremony described Abiodun as a dedicated academician whose legacy will continue to be felt in the university premises and most especially the department of History.

Abiodun, as a professor, had produced many professors, among them are; Professor Rasheed Ajetunmobi, Professor Erelu Adeleye-Fayemi, Professor Olutayo Adesina, Professor Kemi Rotimi, Professor Dapo Thomas, Professor Siyan Oyeweso, Professor Anthony Bamidele, Professor, Akinkunmi Alao among others.

The great Nigeria historian scholar turned 70 on January 2, 2023