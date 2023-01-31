Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Adebayo Adewole said there’s no way Nigeria could escape from its current challenges, without paying attention to the issue of poverty.

Adewole made assertion while speaking in an interview with Politics Hub, a Vanguard Online TV’s political show on Sunday.

According to Adewole, poverty in Nigeria is no longer a theoretical and academic concept, noting that is imperative for an ideal presidential candidate in Nigeria to solve the problem of the day and envision problems of tomorrow and find solution to them.

The SDP presidential candidate, in the course of the interview, told the anchor of the TV show, Precious Chukwudi, that almost every body in the country is traumatised by poverty, adding that the numbers that are coming in are quite alarming.