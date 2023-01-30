By Peter EgwuatuAnalysts have projected that the Nigeria equities market would witness mixed sentiment and portfolio rebalancing.

The development follows the divergence in fixed income rates and adjustment of the Monetary Policy Rate, MPR, last week to 17.50%.

It is also coming at the backdrop of the 2022 fourth quarter (Q4’22) earnings expectations and election uncertainties.

Analysis of equities performance showed that mixed sentiments dominated trading activities on the bourse as bargain buying in Geregu Power Plant led to its 15.3% gain amid profit-taking activities in MTN which lost 2.1%.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX All-Share Index close at 52,638.93 points. Consequently, the Year-to-Date, YtD gain settled at 2.7%.

Sectoral performance was broadly positive as the Oil & Gas gained 1.7%, Banking 1.6%, and Insurance 0.8%.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Goods Index declined by 1.1%.

Meanwhile in its reaction to market outlook, analysts at Cordros Research stated: “In the subsequent weeks, we expect the NGX to be flooded with corporate earnings as more companies publish audited 2022 numbers, which will be accompanied by dividend declarations.

‘‘We believe this should provide a catalyst for buying activities even as risk-averse investors are likely to remain cautious due to medium-term expectations of an uptick in Fixed Income, FI yields.

‘‘Overall, we advise investors to seek trading opportunities in only fundamentally justified stocks as the weak macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

Similarly, analysts at Cowry Asset Research said: “Equity trading last week started on a downside with mixed signals from technical indicators as investors reactions to full-year corporate earnings stood loud despite the excess liquidity in the fixed income space as exposed by the oversubscriptions recorded across tenor gauges of the Nigerian Treasury Bills on offers.

“Looking ahead into the new week, we expect mixed sentiment and portfolio rebalancing in the midst of divergence in fixed income rates and policy rate adjustment to 17.50%, in the face of Q4 earnings expectations and election uncertainties.”