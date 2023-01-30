The investment in technological acquisition in a society whose concentration is on oil exportation, is one that should give every tech savvy individual, a cause for concern.

The transfer of knowledge and expertise in technical know-how, has formed the basis in the rise of poolee_gadgets, known to be a mini shop many years ago.

Today, it stands as a global brand, just like a refined gold, and has been consistent in technological acquisition and development in Nigeria.

Some persons view technological acquisition as an exclusivity to those who are brainy, but the firm has tried to encourage everyone to go into tech, and become innovative.

The development of a sense of responsibility in sharing business and entrepreneurial experiences with the hope that others would learn and acquire knowledge, is what has contributed to the growth of poolee_gadgets.

