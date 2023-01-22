By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, has re-launched the Sanwo Switch to Gas SS2G Project aimed at ensuring sustainable management of the environment through pollution control mechanisms and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Wife of the state Governor, Dr Ibjioke Sanwo-Olu, and LASEPA General Manager, GM, Dr Dolapo flagged off the project yesterday, held at Elegbeta Sporting Ground, Isale-Eko, Lagos Island where waste products such as; plastics,

trade effluent, and electrical, among others were received from residents and exchanged for cooking gas.

The initiative cuts across the 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs, and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs of the state, having taken the campaign to Itedo Community in Lekki Phase 1, Ibeshe, an Island of Oriade LCDA and Ikorodu Town in the year 2022.

According to the World Bank and World Health Organization, air pollution is considered a major environmental and health threat with an increasing economic burden that worst impacts the informal and small-scale industries as well as most vulnerable population.

Therefore, the concept and implementation of a circular economy became necessary not only due to the ongoing environmental infractions caused by improper handling and disposal of various wastes, including plastics, waste oil and oily waste, waste electrical and electronic equipment and trade effluent among others.

It is also to showcase the clear tenets of waste to wealth as a socio-economic pollution control mechanism, which can stimulate business growth with huge economic potential from unwanted items or trade effluent.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu, stressed that the project, which is an offshoot of the Eko Clean Air Initiative, was launched in 2022 to encourage an attitudinal change and promote a paradigm shift from wood and kerosene stoves to cleaner and more sustainable energy for improved air quality in Lagos State, thereby making a measurable impact in Climate Change.

According to her, “As a medical doctor, I have an appreciable knowledge of the nexus between health and the environment. This is why the second pillar of the THEMES Agenda is focused on health and environment.

“In reference to a study carried out by the World Bank in 2021, air pollution was empirically adjudged to be responsible for 30,000 premature deaths annually with children below the age of five as the most demographically affected.

“As a state, we have all witnessed in one way or the other the immediate and often long-term impacts of environmental degradation on the quality of our air, land, and water resources.

“Furthermore, Lagos State, as a coastal city, is especially impacted by various human-based activities and a growing population estimated to hit 40 million residents by 2050.

“The growing and often fluid challenges in ensuring the fair and judicious use of the environment for all, amidst multi-level bottlenecks are of critical concern to the state government and a recurring global theme in cities, similar in demographics and socio-economic profile to Lagos State.

“It is, therefore, gratifying that the Sanwo Switch To Gas Project is specifically targeted at ensuring emissions from various cooking and other solid and fossil fuels dependent processes are reduced and phased out where reasonably practicable, whilst returning value to the pockets of residents and improving the overall quality of life.

“I commend LASEPA and other partners for this initiative and other various pilot projects carried out in line with the noble objective of protecting the environment, including waste for LPG (Gas) cylinders, waste for cash, waste for free health insurance, waste for free public transport, and waste for food schemes, and others.”

Mrs Sanwo-Olu stressed that the initiatives, according to statistics from LASEPA, had positively impacted the environment and contributed towards improving the quality of life of residents.

In view of the foregoing, she urged all residents to support the project and heed the call to join the fight to safeguard the environment of the state of aquatic splendor, “It is a collective duty and a responsibility owed to future generations.”

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu, therefore, called on communities, schools, and places of worship across all works of life to continue to partner with the state government, “so we can witness a truly greater Lagos rising under the watchful stewardship of our Governor, Mr. Sanwo-Olu”

Meanwhile, ahead of the general polls, she urged residents of voting age who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters Card to do so without delay and be ready to fully participate in the elections, saying “it is a civic responsibility that must be fulfilled.”

Fasawe, in her remarks, stated the initiative aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and circularity, a very clear and important sentiment across multiple United Nations, Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, under the localized pollution control initiatives.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, environmental sustainability approach through circular economy involves making life choices that ensures equal, if not better a way of life for future generations and the reduction of wastes to minimum by reusing, repairing, refurbishing, and recycling existing materials and products.

Environmental sustainability aims to improve the quality of human life without putting unnecessary strain on the earth’s supporting ecosystem.

Fasawe noted that over the years, environmental pollution has taken the center stage as a major concern for the new civilized world, with far-reaching impacts on human health and the environment.

“Human activities no matter how little, impacts the environment from the use of solid fuels such as charcoal, waste plastics, firewood among otters. to massive industrial processes, all contributing majorly to the current unsustainable state of our shared environment.

“Therefore, the state in its bid to combat environmental pollution and encourage sustainable development has charged LASEPA with the responsibility of setting and enforcing environmental standards whilst adopting a proactive approach to environmental protection, through promotion of a circular economy, that ensures all state’s environmental resources are consumed sustainably.

“The Lagos State government is glad to introduce to the Lagos Island community an inclusive approach and intervention mechanism to the various myriads of issues regarding the air, water and land of this immediate environment by way of advocacy, education, sensitization, and enfranchisement of all.

“This program, is to further reward those who embrace circular and sustainable processes in their every day activity, and provide cleaner alternative for cooking as against the use of firewood, charcoal and kerosene stoves.

“Also to reiterate the ban on open air burning among others. We therefore encourage appropriate handling of various domestic, commercial and industrial wastes through the newly introduced incentivized initiatives “Eko Clean Air’’ and ‘’Trash for Cash”.

“The outreach, themed; ’Sanwo Switch To Gas’’ otherwise known as ‘’SS2G’’ is a major intervention by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to distribute free gas cylinders to the residents of Lagos Island, to improve the air quality of our surrounding environment.

“This project will afford the state government government the desired opportunity to collect and act on community-based scientific data and the socioeconomic impact, so as to facilitate adequate plan for regular infrastructure renewal and guide the provision of harmonized interventions and accountable systems.

“Incentivized pollution control abatement plan in partnership with various partners and consultants, becomes easily attainable as it will be based on the peculiar of each community.

“Ensuring a seamless interface with communities by way of promoting best global practices on circularity and sustainability for Lagos environment is fundamental to it’s overall growth.

“We, therefore, believe that this would not only leverage the over 400 million Naira daily value in the plastic chain for Lagos State but also encourage standardized practices in the handling of other wastes of economic potential with direct economic benefits across the entire stakeholder value web.

“We, therefore, reiterate the shared responsibility we owe to the environment by cultivating eco-friendly habits in our homes, communities, and business environment.

“As such, we encourage private sectors and strategic development partners to adopt similar projects under these initiatives, to seed a mindset change as well as make a paradigm shift from the business-as-usual approach, to using the bottom-up and sustainable method.”