…rejects upfront payment of 5 years lease by quarries

I’m ready to take darts from purveyors of lies, APC has lost C’River

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sen. Sandy Onor has described the rush hour recruitment of workers into the civil service of the state as a voodoo exercise shrouded in secrecy and not in the interest of the workforce.

Onor also stated that for the leadership of the current administration, everything was political and about making a profit.

Sen.Onor who made the disclosure while briefing journalists at the Ernest Etim Bassey Press Centre on Friday in Calabar said that the ruling APC, as well as governor Ayade, has lost the battle with the people as they have been fully conscientious.

The Senator representing the Central Senatorial District of Cross River state at the Senate also raised the alarm over plans by the Ayade-led administration to collect five years lease payments from quarries and some manufacturing companies in advance adding that this was not in the interest of the state.

He further expressed worry over the refusal of INEC to allow IPAC to certify the authenticity of their pronouncement on the BVAS adding it was critical because confidence building was important in election management prior to the elections.

His words:” I wish to humbly assert that in as much as I know that our people need job opportunities in the state civil service, this one is deceitfully envisioned for political reasons.

“Recruitment exercises ought to be methodic, systematic, and seen to be genuine; something that should be done in a gradual manner to allow the state and its people to flow with it, based on the resources available.

“This one is coming with ulterior motives and is therefore unlikely to find the oxygen and legitimacy to stand the test of time,” he said.

Speaking further he cautioned against the upfront payment of five years lease by quarries and manufacturing companies in the state adding that it was anti-people for the government to do so.

“Another worrisome issue is the plan by the government to collect five years lease payments from quarries and some manufacturing companies that operate in the state.

” We are told that the government is reaching out to these companies to raise revenue from them five years in advance. This will not be in the interest of our state. While we agree that until May 28, 2023, the governor has the right to take decisions for the state, I dare say that if this is allowed, he would have mortgaged our state for the next five years.

“The plan is anti-people and against the common good of all Cross Riverians. We are using this opportunity to raise the red flag and to warn that we must not allow the plot to mortgage our future.

“The companies should be wise enough not to allow themselves to be hoodwinked by those who are trying to sell this dummy.

“This is a warning to the companies and it will be in their interest not to fall into the trap. The timing of this venture is very awkward and unreasonable. The companies are advised to be wiser.

” I am ready to take the darts that would come from the purveyors of lies from the other side and the attack dogs of government as well as their spiritually poor sympathizers,” he said.