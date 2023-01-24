By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sen. Sandy Onor has promised to effectively utilize the natural resources in Akamkpa LGA for real growth and development of the area when he becomes governor.

Sen. Onor made the promise Tuesday during his meeting with traditional rulers in the local government as part of his campaign tour across the state .

He bemoaned that the people have not enjoyed the benefit of the huge natural resources scattered across the local government.

Speaking further , he noted that the LGA which is predominantly Ejagham tribe own over 60 percent of the forest in Cross River while decrying illegal logging supported by highly placed individuals in the state adding that they have taken over the forest.

He assured that his government would put an end to illegal logging

He said that inspite of their rich resources, Ejagham people are known for their hospitable nature and peaceful disposition and have contributed in no small measure to the growth and development of Cross River state.

His words : “Ejagham people are not only rich in natural resources, they are hospitable and peaceful people.

“Cross Riverians share cultural affinity with each other. We must emphasize on our commonality rather than that which divide us.

“That is why I want to run a government devoid of ethnicity. Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke administrations were not nepotic, so we won’t start it.

“When voted into office, we will harness their natural resources to their advantage as well as to the overall development of the state,” Onor assured.

On their part, traditional rulers said that they are productive people who only need government to create the enabling environment for their businesses to thrive.

They said they would cast their vote not base on sentiment but the capacity to deliver.

The Paramount Ruler of the LGA, HRM Echi Emayip, while noting that their door is opened to all politicians, said they would pray for the success of the PDP candidate in the poll and a peaceful exercise generally.