By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Senator representing Cross River Northern Senatorial District, Sen. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe has revealed that the underperformance of the Ayade’s administration district boosted his resolve for continuous implementation of projects to improve the living standard of his constituents.

He also explained that he embarked on intensive lobbying at the Senate aimed at attracting numerous people-oriented projects to the area despite mounting the saddle merely a year ago.

Sen. Jarigbe who spoke in Ogoja during a Town Hall meeting between PDP Governorship Campaign Team and Ogoja Stakeholders bemoaned that despite having a sitting governor for almost eight years, the enviable privilege has not rubbed off on the district as several basic amenities were missing or uncompleted.

“When providence smiled on us and our brother became a governor, we had high hopes and expectations that he will use his good offices to transform our senatorial district which is regarded as the most backward in the state in terms of basic infrastructure and amenities, but ours turned out to be a huge disappointment and embarrassment”

” All we got are a plethora of lies, deceit, glorified warehouses christened ultra-modern factories and multiple signposts mounted on ancestral community ancestral lands.

“Even the few projects they attempted to do, they awarded the contracts to companies without capacity, competence adequate manpower and standard equipment.

Speaking further , Jarigbe hinted that his quest for projects, capacity building, and targeted empowerment initiative become “inevitable to checkmate growing despondency which had crept in amongst the people since the inception of the current administration.

“The ugly development shattered their hopes and to correct the wrong impression that politicians from the area were perennial failures in public offices

On his part , the state PDP chairman, Venatius Ikem Esq. said the party parade the best array of candidates with passion and capacity to deliver the dividends of democracy .