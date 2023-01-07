Hon Julius Akpovoka (2nd left, Mr Efeni Destiny Akpovoka (3rd right) and others during the inauguration of the 460 ward canvassers

AHEAD of the general elections, the Ughelli Descendant Union, UDU, has anointed the House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA for Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency, Mr. Efeni Destiny Akpovoka.

While praying for Mr Efeni Destiny Akpovoka, President General of the UDU, Chief Pius Omubaye, described him as the best candidate for the race in the Federal Constituency.

Offering the prayers when Mr Efeni Destiny Akpovoka paid the UDU and leadership of the 19 communitues in Ughelli clan at the Ughelli Kingdom hall, Omubaye urged him to go about his campaign peacefully.

He said: “We, the executive and members of UDU, including other leaders of the 19 communities in Ughelli Kingdom, have prayed and assured you of our support for you to win in this year’s elections.

“From your track records, you are the best among other candidates that are contesting the same seat with you; we prayed for you today to win the election”.

Other leaders who also spoke during the consultation visit, spoke in the same vein and assured Mr. Efeni Destiny Akpovoka of their support. They called on Ughelli descendants to cast their votes for him.

In another development, a Political Pressure Group, Obidient for Good Governance, OGG, has inaugurated 460 ward coordinators across all the wards in the Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal constituency in support of the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi/Mr Efeni Destiny Akpovoka.

Inaugurating the ward co-ordinators at Okpare Olomu in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Hon. Julius Akpovoka urged them to deliver on their assignments.

Akpovoka said; “the political group will move from community to community to inaugurate 20 canvasers in each unit in addition to the 460 ward co-ordinators in order to ensure victory at the poll”.

Mr. Efeni Destiny Akpovoka in his remarks at the two different ceremonies, assured the people of quality representation, if elected.