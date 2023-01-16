...We are prepared for the elections- Solomon

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AHEAD of the 2023 elections, the Delta State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday, presented 25 brand new Toyota Hiace buses to the party’s Local Government Coordinators in the State.

The buses which were branded Atiku-Okowa and Sheriff-Onyeme were presented in Asaba to the 25 local government coordinators by the Director of Administration of the State PDP Campaign Council, Mr. Paul Oweh.

Speaking with newsmen moments after the presentation, the Director General of the campaign council, Mr Funkekeme Solomon, said; “it was the decision of the campaign council to assist the Local Governments with vehicles to be able to reach the grassroots.

“We have finished campaigning from ward to ward, we covered the 270 wards in the State and we also completed campaigning to 23 local governments out of the 25. Now, we are preparing to host the presidential campaign on January 24.

“There is a need for our campaigns to go to the grassroots and to be able to do so, we need to make our people mobile. The campaign buses are strictly for campaigns. They will use the buses to talk to the market women, talk to the people on the streets, speak the language of the environment to preach the rescue agenda of the Atiku-Okowa, the MORE agenda and resetting Delta of Sheriff-Onyeme and of course, all other PDP candidates.

“It is for us to take the campaigns to the grassroots and we urge all of them to use the vehicles for the purpose for which we have given to them, no vehicle should be converted to personal use.”

On how prepared they are as a party for the battle ahead, Solomon, said; “First and foremost, we did not take things for granted and that was why we went round even though we have what to show clearly how we have developed the state from 1999 to 2023, we have done our best to develop the State.

“Every administration has added something else, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for example, has added the gigantic Secretariat building, he has added construction of roads, he has added job creation, and so many other things.

“In education, for example, he has added three additional universities, and has built additional Technical Colleges to boost education, agriculture and others. Deltans know that PDP has always added value, added more to past administrations.

“PDP as it were is the only one that is formidable and the only party that has cohesion in terms of the unity of purpose. So we are ready as a party to go to the elections and we are very confident that no Deltan will jettison a winning team in PDP. “

The coordinator for Warri South Local Government, Mr Gripson Omatsuli, who spoke on behalf of others, thanked the campaign council for the donation of the vehicles, assuring that they would not disappoint the party.

Omatsuli, said: “PDP is the only party that can rescue the country from the present doldrum where the All Progressive Congress APC has led us.

“We are going to take the rescue mission message to all the nooks and crannies and let the people know that PDP will reset this country.

“So, it is going to be Atiku-Okowa for the presidency, Sheriff-Onyeme for the governorship, and all other candidates of the party for the elections”.