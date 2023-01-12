.

…As a billionaire businessman, Morrisons Olori, others dump PDP for APC

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Ovie Omo-Agege has vowed to look into the controversies leading to the privatisation of the Delta Steel Complex if elected governor.

Omo-Agege, who is the deputy president of Nigeria’s Senate, stated this on Thursday during the ongoing ward-to-ward campaigns at Orhuwhorun, Enerhen and Ugboroke wards in Delta state.

The senator while raising questions over the privatisation process, fumed at the DSC sale, especially at the successor company which he described as not seeming ready for business.

He described the situation at DSC as unacceptable, saying that it has destroyed the economic livelihood of the area, and rendered the people even poorer. He promised to revisit the issue when he becomes governor.

He said, “We need companies to come here and create jobs for our youths and I will revisit the DSC issue when I become governor. The era of PDP is gone, the era of Okowa and Sheriff is past.

“Now we need a new government; a government that has concern for the interest of the people. I commit to you that I will construct a bridge from Enerhen waterside to Opete. I also commit that when I become governor, I will construct a flyover at Enerhen Junction to decongest the traffic there.”

It would be recalled the steel complex, commissioned by President Shehu Shagari in 1980, was one of the largest steel plants in Africa, and a legacy project of the Shagari administration.

Meanwhile, former high-profile members of the PDP among who are billionaire businessmen, Chief Morrison Olori; former Education Commissioner, Mrs Veronica Ogbuagu; and Engr John Uviejitobor have decamped to the APC.